Seven Umno MPs, including a former Cabinet minister, join Malaysia PM Mahathir's party

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Seven MPs who left Umno last December have now joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is also Bersatu chairman, handed over their new membership cards at a simple ceremony here at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

The seven are Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut), Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah), Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Shahbudin Yahya (Tasik Gelugor) and Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah).

During the last Barisan Nasional administration before the 14th General Election, Mr Hamzah was the Domestic Trade, Consumerism and Cooperatives Minister while Ms Mas Ermieyati was Deputy Tourism Minister.