Seven injured after car crashes into sheltering motorcyclists in Second Link Expressway accident

ISKANDAR PUTERI - Seven motorcyclists were injured after they were hit by a car while taking shelter at an underpass along the Second Link Expressway on Friday afternoon (Jan 11).

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the accident occurred at KM 5.2 in the northbound direction of the expressway at 5pm on Friday, according to a report by Malaysia's Berita Harian news website.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the car which crashed into the motorcyclists was driven by 52-year-old Singaporean man. He said the driver of the car was travelling towards Johor Baru from Singapore when he hit a puddle and lost control, sending the vehicle spinning to the side of the road.

The Harian Metro newspaper reported that the car was a Nisan Grand Livina.

Photos of the accident showed motorcycle parts strewn over the side of the road.

"The car then hit seven motorcyclists who were sheltering at the underpass due to heavy rain," Mr Dzulkhairi said.

All of the victims sustained only light injuries in the accident and were taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment.

Six of the victims have lodged police reports, he added.