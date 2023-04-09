Seven dead, including two children found ‘hugging each other’, in fire near Manila

MANILA - Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippine capital Manila, police said on Sunday.

The fire destroyed 40 houses in the densely populated Taytay municipality south-east of Manila, the police said.

Several families, who lived in one house accessible only via a long, narrow alley, were caught in the flames.

The victims included a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

“They weren’t able to escape. They were trapped,” Taytay’s acting police chief Joel Custodio told AFP.

“They were found hugging each other.”

At least one person was injured by falling debris, the police added.