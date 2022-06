TOKYO (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Democracy is at risk in Cambodia because of the country's China-backed authoritarian rule. A situation that could threaten regional stability must be prevented.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party, which has been in power for more than 35 years, won the majority of seats in recent local elections that served as a prelude for next year's general election.