Sermon ban will not diminish PAS’ widespread influence, say analysts

PAS' growing popularity is due to not just sermons in mosques, but also its public outreach programmes, privately funded religious schools and student bodies at universities. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) is expected to weather the ban by several states on politicians giving sermons in mosques, say experts. Instead of crippling the party, the impact may even be minimal, given PAS’ wide network to spread its message through many religious institutions across the country.

“PAS is very much part of the Islamic infrastructure and has established a strong network in the country,” Mr Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, deputy managing director of strategic advisory firm Bower Group Asia, told The Straits Times.

