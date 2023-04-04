Serial dog poisoner suspected in Penang after 29 strays found dead

GEORGE TOWN – A dog killer is suspected to be on the prowl after 29 strays were found dead in the Island Glades area in Penang over the past month.

Animal lover David Yim said four dogs were found dead on Sunday alone, with another found dead on Tuesday.

Plastic bags of food believed to be poisoned were found near the carcasses, he added.

“Several dog feeders have lodged reports with the police and state veterinary services department.

“I hope they will investigate thoroughly and take action against the dog killer.

“The killing started in March when a house owner found his pet dog dead in the compound, but he did not think much of it until he heard from his neighbours, who feed strays, about the numerous dead dogs in the area,” he said.

Mr Yim said not only dogs were affected. Birds also died after eating the poisoned food.

He added that Malaysia’s Animal Welfare Act 2015 had specific sections dealing with these offences, namely Section 29 (pertaining to animal cruelty), Section 30 (killing of animals), and Section 31 (administration of poisons).

“Any person found guilty (of an offence under the Act) can be fined not less than RM20,000 (S$6,000), with the maximum fine being RM100,000, or face a maximum three years’ jail, or both,” he said.

He added that he did not understand why anyone would want to do such a cruel thing as the dogs had not hurt anyone.

“The dead dogs have been neutered or spayed under the Penang Island City Council’s ‘Trap, Neuter and Release’ programme, where all captured dogs are neutered and vaccinated against rabies before being released.”

Mr Yim added that dogs provide humans with companionship and love, and should not be treated this way as they are also used for search and rescue operations.

In February, Malaysian tracker dogs Denti and Frankie were sent on their first mission abroad, less than two months after their high-profile search and rescue job during the landslide at Batang Kali near Genting Highlands that killed 31 campers.