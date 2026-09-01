Serial cable thief arrested after 30-minute KL car chase

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Malaysian police are tracking down the second suspect who fled the scene.

PETALING JAYA – A suspected cable thief with a criminal record of 37 offences has been arrested after a 30-minute car chase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug 31, during which police fired several shots at the vehicle.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said traffic police patrolling the Kesas Highway-Bukit Aman route spotted a suspicious vehicle at around 9.30am local time.

The driver sped off when ordered to stop, prompting officers to give chase from the Awan Besar toll plaza towards Klang (West) before the vehicle headed towards Jalan Hang Tuah 4 in Sri Petaling.

“A shot was fired at the suspect’s vehicle during the chase, which lasted about 30 minutes before the vehicle stopped near a petrol station in Sungai Besi.

“However, the suspect refused to cooperate and attempted to ram the police,” he said in a statement on Aug 31.

Fadil said police then fired several shots at the vehicle.

The suspect subsequently sped off again before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into another car along Jalan Hang Tuah 4.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene, while the driver managed to flee.

A search of the vehicle uncovered various tools believed to have been used for cable theft, as well as stolen cables.

Fadil said checks found that the arrested suspect was a wanted person with a lengthy criminal record.

Comm Fadil said a remand order against the suspect would be made on Sept 1.

He added that police were tracking down the second suspect who fled the scene. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK