Semenyih loss is a message of the people's sentiments, says Anwar Ibrahim

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS) - Pakatan Harapan could not defend the Semenyih state seat as it has yet to execute some programmes it had pledged, said PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that given time, the people would understand why it is taking the Pakatan administration time to carry it out.

"The rakyat will also understand why we had to undertake some other measures as well as our limitations in carrying out some programmes," Datuk Seri Anwar said at a Chinese New Year open house hosted by him here on Saturday (March 2).

He said that although Pakatan lost Semenyih, both the Selangor and Federal governments were firmly in its control.

"The outcome surely gives us a message on the people's sentiments, especially the Malays," said Mr Anwar.

"We must take these into consideration but while we must always uphold the spirit of the Federal Constitution on the rights of the Malays and Islam, we must also ensure the needs of other races and racial unity is always preserved."

Mr Anwar said the Semenyih result shows that Pakatan has to quickly look into the problems faced by the people.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Pakatan Harapan coalition, or Alliance of Hope, lost a seat in the Semenyih constituency in Selangor state by 1,914 votes.

It had won the seat in May 2018 but a by-election had to be called following the death of the lawmaker in January.

The constituency was won by Barisan Nasional - Malaysia's grand old party that was ousted in a national election last year after over 60 years in power.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was also present at the Chinese New Year event on Saturday, said the result clearly showed that democracy was alive in Malaysia.

"The voters have sent us a message and there are some issues that we need to see thoroughly," said Datuk Seri Wan Azizah.

"We have taken heed of the voters' sentiments and would work on them."

Democratic Action Party leader Lim Kit Siang, who was also present, did not respond to questions from reporters.