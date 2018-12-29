Select delegates get eye-catching backpacks at PPBM general assembly

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Eyebrows were raised at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) annual general assembly on Saturday (Dec 29), when backpacks costing about RM300 (S$99) were handed out to select central delegates.

A logo of the party had been emblazoned on the Herschel backpacks which came in a variety of colours.

Registration secretariat officer Hasnul Hadi Ahmad said that 1,382 bags will be distributed to all delegates who register on Saturday.

"This is for the delegates who register today. For those who registered yesterday for the Youth and Women Wings, they received a folder," he said.

Some of the delegates who registered on Friday asked why they did not get such backpacks.

Two Negeri Sembilan delegates said they were very happy to receive such "quality backpacks" from their party.

"I like it, I will definitely cherish it as it has the logo of the party," said the delegate, who preferred not to be named.

"What bag? Backpack? Let me look at the picture, Oh, it's nice," said Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, when asked if he knew about the backpack.

Bersatu Women chief Rina Mohd Harun only commented that she did not get the backpack.

All delegates received a simple cloth bag upon registration but some of the central delegates were seen sporting the backpack instead.

News site Malaysiakini reported that the bags were limited to eight delegates per division, comprising office-bearers at the divisional level, from chiefs to committee members.