Selangor to shut school for two days ahead of Hari Raya break amid Covid-19 surge

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All schools in Malaysia's Selangor state have been instructed to close for two days from Thursday (May 6), amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the densely populated state.

The schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, said a circular issued by the state Education Department.

Schools in the state will be shut for two weeks, from next week, to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and with fresh movement curbs imposed for most of Selangor.

"In light of the fact that there will only be two days of face-to-face learning left before the Hari Raya break, the ministry has decided to close all schools in the state.

"Schools must ensure that home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) is conducted during the closure."

The circular, dated Wednesday and seen by The Star, was signed by Selangor Education director Izmi Ismail.

"Taking into consideration that there are only two days left in this school session, the ministry has decided that all its schools in Selangor are to be closed on May 6 and 7, 2021," the circular said.

It said the closure of the schools two days prior to the two-week break was "an effort to limit movement in the community following spikes in Covid-19 cases in Selangor."

On April 26, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that all schools would be carrying out PdPR for two weeks after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri school break.

The first-tier movement control order will be imposed on six of nine districts in Selangor from Thursday, for 12 days, in an effort to reduce Covid-19 infections.

This year, Malaysia has been battling the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases breaching the 3,000-a-day mark in five of the last seven days.

The country recorded 3,120 cases on Tuesday.