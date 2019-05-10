Selangor Sultan suspends state titles conferred upon former PM Najib and wife

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - State awards conferred upon former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor by Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah have been suspended.

The suspension, which took effect on May 6, was ordered by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah after consultation with the Selangor Royal Council.

Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya said in a statement on Friday (May 10) that the suspension follows the graft, criminal breach of trust and money laundering charges brought against both Najib and Rosmah.

Whether the suspension will be lifted depends on the outcome of the criminal cases levelled against both Najib and Rosmah.

Rosmah, meanwhile, received the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) First Class, which carries the title Datin Paduka Seri, in 2005.

"The suspension is in line with His Majesty's powers under the Selangor State Constitution 1959."

The Sultan also revoked the Keahlian Darjah Kebesaran Dato' - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.) title that was conferred to former NGV Tech Sdn Bhd executive chairman and director Zulkifli Shariff in 2010.

The statement said Zulkifli was no longer deemed deserving of the title given that he has been declared a bankrupt.

In October 2018, Najib and Rosmah were stripped of their Datuk Seri titles by the Negri Sembilan palace.

Najib lost the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan conferred on him in 2005, while Rosmah had her Darjah Seri Paduka Tuanku Jaafar Yang Amat Terpuji, bestowed in 2006, revoked.

Najib and Rosmah, however, still have numerous Datuk Seri titles from other states.