Selangor school stabbing: Malaysian teen pleads not guilty to murder of schoolmate in 2025

– A male student, who at the time of the incident was a Form One transitional class student , pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Malaysia on Feb 12 to a charge of murdering a 16-year-old female student in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Bandar Utama in October 2025, Malay-language daily Sinar Harian reported.

The boy, now 15, entered the plea after the charge was read out again in Mandarin before Justice Adlin Abdul Majid.

Proceedings were held behind closed doors and only the teenager’s family was allowed in the courtroom as the matter involves a juvenile, the news outlet reported.

According to the charge, the teenager is alleged to have murdered a Form Three student in the girls’ toilet at a national secondary school in Bandar Utama between 9.20am and 9.35am on Oct 14, 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and whipping of not more than 12 strokes if the accused is not sentenced to death by hanging.

The prosecution is being led by deputy public prosecutors Aqharie Durranie Aziz and Zamariah Zarifah Aris.

The boy’s lawyer, Mr Kitson Foong, told reporters outside the court that the plea was recorded after the charge was read out again.

“My client understands the charge and wants the case to be tried, so the court has fixed March 6 for the next case management,” he told Sinar Harian.

“At that proceeding, the court will set several trial dates for the case.”

Mr Foong said the defence expects the proceedings to last only 14 days, around July, as the parties do not want the case to be prolonged.

He added that at the same proceeding, the court ruled that only the accused’s defence team and the prosecution would be allowed to attend the trial.

He said the judge also allowed two watching-brief counsels representing the Malaysian Bar and Suhakam (the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia) to be present in chambers during the proceedings.

“However, the court did not allow watching-brief counsel for the victim’s family to be present because there is a possibility family members may be called to give evidence as witnesses in this case,” Mr Foong added.

“So only a limited number of parties will be in court to avoid affecting the accused’s mental well-being.”

Mr Foong said that pending trial, his client is being held at a juvenile prison, the Puncak Alam Correctional Centre.

In the incident, the victim was found dead in the school toilet after she was suspected to have been stabbed repeatedly.

On Jan 16, a Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court was told that a psychiatric report had confirmed the teenager was fit to stand trial. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK