Nothing stopping Muslims from visiting other places of worship, says Selangor ruler

SHAH ALAM - The relevant state and federal laws to protect the faith of Muslims in Selangor are clear and must be respected, says the Sultan of Selangor.

His Royal Highness also said there is nothing to stop Muslims from visiting other places of worship.

However, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said Muslims must not take part in rituals or practices at either temples or churches.

“There is nothing wrong with attending a wedding or a wake at a church, for example, but Muslims must just observe.

“Likewise, Christians, I believe, would not join in the prayers or rituals at a Taoist temple,” he said in an interview.

Sultan Sharafuddin cited how his late grandfather, Sultan Alam Shah, attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, which was held at the Westminster Abbey church in London.

“He had just returned from Mecca, and then consulted the state Mufti if it was acceptable for him to attend the coronation.

“The Mufti said there was nothing wrong with it if he did not take part in any ritual such as prayers,” he said.

Likewise, Sultan Sharafuddin said the Mufti told his father that he could wear the medals and insignia on his uniform, including those that resemble the cross because they were not religious items.

The Sultan, however, said the recent statement by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) was correct and clear, saying Mais has rightly reminded that it is unlawful for Muslims to visit non-Muslim houses of worship such as temples, churches and gurdwaras to learn about other faiths.

The Sultan said it was best to avoid confusion and misunderstanding, since there are laws preventing the proselytisation of other religions to Muslims.

Mais chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof has acknowledged the racial, cultural and religious diversity in the country, saying the body embraces the view that “the community’s mutual understanding, tolerance and unity is very important to ensure Malaysia’s harmony and peace”.

He said Mais is taking precautions to protect the faith of Muslims in Malaysia, and highlighted that any programme in Selangor to persuade Muslims to be inclined towards or interested in another religion was an offence under a 1988 Selangor state law.