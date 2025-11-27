Selangor police chief calls for caning in schools amid bullying concerns in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Between January and October, 122 students in Selangor were detained for cases involving bullying and extortion.

– Caning, with proper safeguards, should be gradually reintroduced as a punishment in schools amid growing concerns over bullying and criminal misconduct in Malaysia, Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said.

Datuk Shazeli said a controlled approach is necessary to prevent misuse of power among teachers.

“Caning (as a) punishment has various categories, including the method and number of strikes, and this should be reconsidered before being reintroduced,” he said after attending an anti-bullying campaign at the state police headquarters on Nov 27.

He added that learning through real experience is more effective than just communication.

“People learn from experience and the feelings they go through, which is more effective than just talking or communicating without experiencing it first-hand,” he said.

Between January and October 2024 , 108 students in Selangor were detained for various offences.

The number rose to 122 students during the same period in 2025 , with cases ranging from bullying, extortion and injury to fights involving gang-related elements.

Mr Shazeli stressed that such cases occur in both primary and secondary schools, and said the most concerning are fights tied to gangsterism.

“Upon examining fights and disturbances, there is often an element from outside, particularly for gangsterism,” he said.

He attributed the lack of a “fear factor” among students to the reduction or abolition of certain disciplinary enforcement actions.

“Such measures should have been available to teachers to enforce discipline and manage the school,” he said.

Mr Shazeli also highlighted the importance of vigilance among teachers and parents, particularly regarding serious incidents involving injuries or gang activity.

“Social issues in schools have reached a level where continuous monitoring and collaboration are necessary,” he said.

The anti-bullying campaign, a joint effort between Selangor Police and the Selangor Education Department, aims to tackle school bullying and youth crime comprehensively, starting with parental involvement.

About 700 participants, including Parent Teacher Association members, teachers and stakeholders, took part in the event, underscoring the urgency of preventing and addressing school-related offences. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK