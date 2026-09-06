Selangor bans open burning, to close schools if air quality index exceeds 200

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Haze shrouds the Kuala Lumpur skyline as seen from Ampang, in Malaysia’s Selangor state, on Sept 3.

PETALING JAYA – Open burning is prohibited across Selangor as the state steps up monitoring and enforcement amid worsening air quality, says Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

The Malaysian state’s public health and environment committee chairwoman said stern action would be taken against anyone caught carrying out open burning under existing laws.

“Open burning is prohibited. Stern action will be taken against any party found carrying out open burning in accordance with the laws in force,” she said in a statement on Sept 6.

She said the state government was taking the renewed increase in Air Pollutant Index (API) readings seriously and had strengthened the preparedness of relevant agencies to deal with the haze.

As of 11am, six areas in Selangor recorded unhealthy API levels, namely Johan Setia at 180, Shah Alam (168), Petaling Jaya (157), Klang (155), Banting (155) and Kuala Selangor (155).

Jamaliah said the Environment Department, local councils, Fire and Rescue Department, state Health Department, state Education Department and other agencies would intensify monitoring and enforcement, particularly against open burning.

Jamaliah said schools, kindergartens and childcare centres must comply with measures imposed according to API readings.

“If the API reading exceeds 200, schools, kindergartens and childcare centres will be closed in accordance with the directives of the authorities,” she said.

The Selangor Education Department would continue monitoring API readings at school locations and take appropriate action according to pollution levels and existing directives.

Jamaliah said people were also advised to reduce strenuous outdoor activities and remain indoors when air quality was unhealthy.

High-risk groups, including children, senior citizens, pregnant women and those with heart or respiratory-related illnesses, should limit physical and outdoor activities when API readings reach unhealthy levels.

Those who need to be outdoors could consider using suitable face masks as an additional protective measure.

She said the state disaster management committee was also prepared to provide face masks to district disaster management committees for distribution to civil servants and the public.

Priority would be given to areas recording the highest API levels, particularly those in need.

Jamaliah said the state would continue obtaining technical information and updates from agencies, including the Environment Department and the Malaysian Meteorological Department, to determine further measures should air quality deteriorate.

The public was also reminded not to carry out activities that could further worsen air quality and to comply with advice and directives issued by the authorities. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK