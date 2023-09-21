Security officer at Manila airport in hot water for swallowing US$300 filched off passenger’s wallet

A screening officer at Manila’s international airport has stirred outrage online after she was seen in a video swallowing US$300 (S$410) worth of cash filched off a passenger’s wallet.

Footage from an airport security camera showed the officer – identified by the state-run Philippine News Agency as Irency Morados – stuffing US$300 worth of bills into her mouth.

She was drinking from a water bottle handed to her by body scan operator Regino Allen.

Her supervisor, Mr Abraham de Luna, could also be seen talking to her, as she appeared to be choking from swallowing the bills while covering her mouth with a handkerchief.

A report by the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) said the money came from the wallet of a passenger, who handed over his shoulder bag to Morados before going through a full-body scan.

The passenger, however, noticed that his wallet was open with money inside it missing, and confronted those in the screening area.

This was when Morados turned away and began swallowing the bills “to avoid getting caught”, the OTS said in its report.