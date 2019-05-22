Security forces use tear gas to disperse small groups of rioters in Jakarta

JAKARTA - Indonesian police and military personnel in riot gear faced pockets of violence in Jakarta on Wednesday (May 22) morning, using tear gas as well as crowd control guns and rubber pellet grenades to repel remnants of protesters who refused to disperse after a street rally on Tuesday.

Most of an estimated 2,000-strong crowd that staged a sit-in on the streets outside the elections supervisory body Bawasalu to protest the April 17 presidential election results, had left the scene by about 10pm local time Tuesday.

But a handful of smaller groups clashed with security personnel near the Tanah Abang market in Central Jakarta from about 2am on Wednesday, hurling rocks and setting off what appeared to firecrackers, as the riot troops approached.

Similar scenes played out earlier from about midnight in the Jalan Sabang area, after police riot troops were chasing down a group of protesters that tried to damage the iron fencing at the Bawaslu building.

Jalan M. H. Thamrin, the thoroughfare in front of the Bawaslu building was opened to traffic by 7am local time but elsewhere in West Jakarta after a stand-off between a small mob and the police. The incident occurred after some rioters allegedly set fire to a dormitory in the Petamburan area housing officers from the police mobile brigade (Brimob) at about 5am. Footage from Kompas TV news showed a group of about 50 men barricading themselves using debris from a clash with the police earlier along a small road in a housing estate. The fire was later put out.

Tensions remain in the Indonesian capital a day after the General Elections Commission (KPU) released its official vote count which saw the incumbent Joko Widodo defeat his rival Prabowo Subianto with 55.5 per cent of the votes.

Mr Prabowo has rejected the KPU tally, saying he will file a legal challenge at the Constitutional Court over allegations of electoral fraud.

Related Story Minor clashes reported as police move to disperse protesters in Jakarta

Related Story US embassy issues security alert ahead of Indonesia polls results

Related Story ISIS militants nabbed in Indonesia for election terror plot

The protests in Jakarta on Tuesday were organised mainly by groups that support Mr Prabowo, although his campaign team has sought to distance themselves from the rallies, following the arrest of a member of his coalition for instigating the "people power" movement against Bawaslu and the KPU.

Jakarta remains on edge ahead of plans by an Islamist group to hold another major rally on Wednesday at the KPU headquarters to protest the results of last month's presidential polls.

The call for Muslims to throng the streets around the KPU, located in downtown Jakarta has been circulating on social media on the weekend, in anticipation of the official released of the vote count.

The rally organisers, who identified themselves as Persaudaraan Alumni 212, are calling the mass gathering a "constitutional jihad", according to publicity material seen by The Straits Times on Sunday. The name Persaudaraan Alumni 212 refers to people who took part in a rally held in the capital more than two years ago on Dec 2, against former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama for insulting Islam.

The 2016 protest, led by far-right Muslims from the Islamic Defenders Front, better known locally as the FPI, had threatened to destabilise the country during the gubernatorial election, which was marred by religiosity and sectarianism.

Reports ahead of the rallies this week raised similar fears among many in the city, prompting foreign missions such as the United States Embassy to issue a warning of "heightened risk of terrorism" and mass demonstrations in Jakarta, as well as other cities in Indonesia, such as Surabaya and Medan.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that 50,000 security personnel have been mobilised to secure the city, up from 32,000 troops it said would be deployed at the weekend.