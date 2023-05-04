Security guard buried alive after landslide in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR – A security guard died after being buried alive in his guard post after a landslide near Taman Seputeh in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The City Fire and Rescue Department operations control centre said it was alerted to the landslide at 12.54am.

It said in a statement on Thursday: “We were informed that a person was trapped under the soil.

“We immediately dispatched fire engines, rapid intervention motorcycles, and other assets together with K-9 units and 37 personnel members to the scene.”

Operations commander Mohd Rizuan Razali said the first rescue unit arrived at the scene at 1.05am and found that a landslide had occurred and buried a security post.

“The affected area spanned at least six metres by 12 metres with a depth of three metres. We also received information that an adult male security guard was buried under the soil,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK