Security at Kuala Lumpur airport to be reviewed after shooting, says CID director

SEPANG – Security measures at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 will be reviewed after a bodyguard was shot in the stomach in the early hours of April 14.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said one of the reasons he decided to come to the airport was to meet airport officials about security.

“This is not the first time an untoward incident has occurred at an airport here,” said Datuk Seri Shuhaily.

“That said, security measures will be studied thoroughly and comprehensively.”

On Feb 13, 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother, Mr Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated at KLIA when a Vietnamese woman covered his face with a cloth drenched in liquid VX, a chemical weapon. He died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

When asked about safety concerns at the airport, Mr Shuhaily said the April 14 attack was not random.

“It is a clear-cut incident with a specific target and was a personal vendetta.

“People should not be worried about security at airports at this moment,” he said.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the shooting occurred at around 1.30am inside the arrival hall.

A man fired two shots, one of which hit the victim, who works as a personal bodyguard. He was severely injured in the attack.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Follow-up investigations indicated that the suspect had intended to shoot his wife, who was waiting for the arrival of an umrah, or pilgrimage, group.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS