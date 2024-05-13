Second tree topples in downtown KL within a week, damaging several cars

KUALA LUMPUR - Another tree has fallen in the Malaysian capital on May 13, less than a week after a towering tree toppled onto a busy road and monorail track about 600m away due to strong winds and heavy rain.
Images from a Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre traffic camera show the tree, located in Jalan Pinang, blocking all lanes on the road which had been temporarily closed.
Viral videos showed several parked cars were damaged in the incident, but no casualties have been reported so far.
A Kuala Lumpur City Hall spokesman said its contractors were already on site.
“Our crew is actively clearing debris and managing the impacts at the affected site.
“We urge motorists and the public to exercise caution and avoid these areas until normalcy is restored,” said the spokesman.
An officer said that apart from the Jalan Pinang incident, minor flash floods were reported in Jalan Awan Besar and the KL-Seremban Highway.
Less than a week ago, on May 7, a huge tree in Jalan Sultan Ismail fell, killing one person and injuring two others.
Following this, Kuala Lumpur City Hall said 147 out of 175 trees that were identified as high risk have been felled.
The remaining trees would be felled soon, it added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK