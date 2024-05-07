Second suspect nabbed over acid attack on Malaysian national footballer

KUALA LUMPUR - Another man has been detained over the acid attack on national footballer Faisal Halim which took place on May 5.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect, in his late 30s, was arrested in Bandar Baru Bangi in the state’s Hulu Langat district on May 6.

“This is the second suspect detained in connection with the acid attack.

“He will be remanded today to assist with the investigation,” Mr Hussein said on May 7, adding that the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

It was previously reported that a man in his 20s had been arrested in Pandan Indah on the night of May 5 in connection with the acid attack.

Mr Faisal, also known as Mickey, was attacked at a shopping mall in Damansara.

Police received information from the public at 5.51pm that a national footballer was splashed with liquid believed to be acid when he was at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara.

Images of Mr Faisal’s injury have gone viral on social media, with netizens in shock that such an incident has happened to a national football player.

On May 3, his Harimau Malaya teammate Akhyar Rashid was robbed in Kuala Terengganu and suffered cuts and bruises. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK