JAKARTA – The front runner in Indonesia’s presidential race, Mr Prabowo Subianto, may have lowered his chances of a first-round victory at the polls after his emotional outbursts during election debates, analysts say, as they maintain a run-off vote is most likely.

Under Indonesia’s election law, a pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates must secure at least 50 per cent of the national vote, and 20 per cent of the vote in over half of the 38 provinces, to win the race.