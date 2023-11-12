Second man dies after tiger attack in Malaysia rubber plantation

GUA MUSANG - A man has died after he was believed to have been mauled by a tiger at a rubber plantation in Kampung Meranto, Kelantan on Saturday, the second victim in as many days in Malaysia.

Myanmar national Ahka Soe Ya, 22, was fatally injured and bleeding at the back of his neck while tapping rubber with his wife at around 1.30pm, Gua Musang district police chief Sik Choon Foo told Malaysian media on Sunday.

Mr Sik said the victim was taken to hospital by four Myanmar nationals, believed to be his wife and their friends, after seeking assistance from a man at the plantation’s log inspection site.

“The hospital confirmed the victim’s death following emergency treatment. The autopsy results indicated that the cause of death was severe head injuries due to a tiger attack,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Sik added that Malaysia’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will install cameras and traps to capture the tiger.

Perhilitan had been investigating the plantation in Kampung Meranto, following the discovery of body parts believed to be of an Indonesian man who is believed to have been attacked a tiger.

Kelantan Perhilitan director Hafid Rohani said a search and rescue (SAR) team was investigating at the location of the incident, Bernama reported.

The remains of Lalu Sukarya Yahya, 42, were found in a rubber plantation, with signs of an animal attack.