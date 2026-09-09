Search resumes for missing Indonesian journalists on volcano mission

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An officer monitors Mount Anak Krakatau’s volcanic activity in Serang, Banten, on Sept 5.

JAKARTA – Indonesian rescuers resumed on Sept 9 their search for a missing speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists sent to cover a volcanic eruption, the Basarnas rescue agency said.

The group set out on a speedboat from an area west of Jakarta on the afternoon of Sept 7, but the crew lost contact with the boat owner soon after departure, according to Basarnas.

The five Indonesian journalists were on a mission to capture photos and videos of the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, which for days paralysed several airports and blanketed cities including Jakarta in volcanic ash.

They were accompanied by two boat crew members and a guide.

A search was launched on the afternoon of Sept 8 but paused hours later due to high waves and poor visibility.

On Sept 9, the search area was expanded. The operation involved dozens of rescuers including police, military, fishermen and volunteers, the agency said in a statement.

“The joint search and rescue team will continue the search by optimising all available personnel, facilities and equipment,” Basarnas added.

The agency said it had deployed high-speed search and rescue vessels, inflatable boats and thermal drones.

The journalists are employed by local and international media including state news agency Antara, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu and local website iNews.

One of the journalists contacted a colleague and shared his location at 3pm on Sept 7, but has not been heard from since, according to the rescue agency.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in the South-east Asian archipelago, due in part to lax safety standards and inclement weather.

In January, three Spanish tourists died when their boat sank off eastern Indonesia, and a 10-year-old boy was listed as officially missing, presumed dead, after authorities ended the search. AFP