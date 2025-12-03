Search for missing flight MH370 to resume on Dec 30, Malaysia says

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Badges are displayed during the sixth annual remembrance event for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR – The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will resume on Dec 30, Malaysia's transport ministry said on Dec 3, more than a decade after the Beijing-bound flight disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014.

The most recent search in the southern Indian Ocean in April was suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Ocean Infinity confirmed it will recommence seabed search operations for 55 days, to be conducted intermittently, Malaysia’s transport ministry said in a statement on Dec 3. REUTERS