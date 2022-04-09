Search for last missing diver called off, teen no longer in Malaysian waters, say cops

MERSING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian authorities have called off a search and rescue (SAR) operation to find a Dutch teenager, one of four people who went missing on Wednesday (April 6) during a diving trip off the south-eastern coast of Malaysia.

The other three have since been found.

Mersing district police chief Superintendent Cyril Edward Nuing said that based on information given, the two of the divers, British national Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were found by Indonesian fishermen before being handed over to local authorities.

"They were rescued by Indonesian fishermen, who then contacted the Southern Region Two Marine Police, who brought them to our shores.

"The two victims were found 16 nautical miles (29km) north of Pulau Bintan, Indonesia, about 70 nautical miles (129km) from where they were last seen, leaving us to believe that the last victim, 14-year-old Dutch citizen Nathen Renze Chesters, is no longer within our waters," he said.

He said this during a press conference at the SAR operation centre at the Mersing public jetty on Saturday (April 9).

He added that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has alerted the Indonesian authorities to continue the SAR operation around Pulau Bintan.

Asked on the possible condition of the last victim, Supt Cyril said that as of now, Nathen Renze is classified as a missing person.

"We have not received any information on the victim's condition, so we still classify him as a missing person, for the time being," he said.

He added there is a high possibility that the last victim is no longer in Malaysian waters due to the water current movement, and the last location where the two victims were found.

He said that Mr Chesters and Ms Molina are in stable condition and under observation, while Norwegian divemaster Kristine Grodem, is also in stable condition, but still traumatised by the incident and could not be questioned.

Meanwhile, Mersing MMEA director Khairul Nizam Misran said that every asset that was involved in the SAR operation has been called to return after the operation officially ended at 1.30pm on Saturday.

"All assets have been called back except for the ones that are involved in the day-to-day task of patrolling our border.

"These assets will be on standby to be deployed in case of any new development that requires our services," he added.

