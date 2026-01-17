Search for Indonesia plane missing with 11 people on board

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane left Yogyakarta and was headed for the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island.

MAKASSAR, Indonesia - The Indonesian authorities are searching for a small passenger plane after contact was lost on Jan 17 with the aircraft carrying 11 people, rescue officials told AFP.

The Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane left Yogyakarta and was headed for the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, with three passengers and eight crew members on board, according to the Makassar search and rescue agency.

Contact was lost shortly after 1pm local time.

Mr Muhammad Arif Anwar, the head of the local search and rescue agency, said teams were deployed to a mountainous area of Maros Regency, which borders Makassar, near the last known location of the plane.

The search on land and by air involved the air force, police and volunteers, he added.

Mr Andi Sultan, operations chief at the Makassar search and rescue agency, said a helicopter and drones were being used to find the plane.

The aircraft manufacturer, France-based firm ATR, said it had been informed of “an accident” involving one of its planes.

“ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation led by the Indonesian authorities and the operator,” the company said in a statement.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago in South-east Asia, relies heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands.

The country has a poor aviation safety record, with several fatal crashes in recent years.

In September 2025, a helicopter carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed shortly after taking off from South Kalimantan province, killing everybody on board.

Less than two weeks later, four people were killed when another helicopter crashed in the remote Papua district of Ilaga. AFP



