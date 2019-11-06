Search for 1 Singaporean, 2 Chinese divers off Indonesia's Sangiang island enters 4th day

JAKARTA - The search operation to find three missing divers - one of whom is Singaporean - entered its fourth day on Wednesday morning (Nov 6) in waters off Banten province's Sangiang island in the Sunda Strait.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency Basarnas has been conducting search operations, involving at least three navy vessels, two police patrol boats and a helicopter, since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The search area is now divided into four regions, measuring a total of 1,300 square nautical miles. The fourth region - south-west of the spot where the tourist divers began their excursion - is covered by air search operations and is the biggest of the four regions, Basarnas said on Wednesday morning.

Six tourists went out diving in two groups, but the missing trio - one Singaporean and two Chinese nationals - did not return to base.

The two groups of divers started to dive at about 1.30pm local time and only one group returned to the surface at about 2.45pm, Basarnas said.

The Singaporean was identified by Basarnas as Wang Bing Yang, while the two Chinese are Qin Xue Tao and Tian Yu. All three missing are men.

The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the family of the Singaporean, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman on Tuesday. The embassy has been liaising closely with the Indonesian authorities.

A consular officer from the embassy was on the ground to help and give close support, the spokesman earlier said.