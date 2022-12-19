Search and rescue operations for Batang Kali landslide victims enter fourth day

KUALA LUMPUR - Search and rescue operations for nine people feared trapped in a massive landslide in Batang Kali continued for the fourth day on Monday, as rains and deep muddy bogs impede the process.

The Armed Forces deployed dogs at Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya where a landslide in the early hours of Dec 16 has claimed the lives of 24 people so far.

Eight rescue dogs from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police’s K-9 unit were given a break on Monday after working doggedly through difficult conditions at the site for days.

A man, whose father was one of the missing victims, arrived with three family members at the search and rescue command centre on Monday afternoon, the Star daily reported.

Soft ground and mud as deep as 16m are making it difficult for rescuers to carry out their work.

“The depth is the highest recorded so far because of the rain yesterday,” Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.

“We will dig until we reach the bottom and separate the excavated soil to another spot. I hope the effort will show results as yesterday we were a bit disappointed because despite our efforts we still failed to locate any missing victims,” he said.

High soil saturation and pressure from the accumulation of underground water beneath the campsite in Batang Kali had led to the deadly landslide, the Public Works Department said.

Initial investigations indicated that there were two slope failures at the location, which happened some 20 to 30 minutes apart.

“The first slope failure most likely occurred at the camping site. The failure caused the area at the foot of the slope to weaken, resulting in the occurrence of another larger collapse,” it said.

“Active underground water flow is detected in the area where the slope collapsed, especially in the campsite area.”

The area that collapsed is estimated to be 70m high, 120m wide and 330m long, with an estimated 450,000 cubic metres of rubble soil.