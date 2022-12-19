Search and rescue operations for Batang Kali landslide victims enter fourth day

KUALA LUMPUR - Search and rescue operations for nine people feared trapped in a massive landslide in Batang Kali continued for the fourth day on Monday, as rains and deep muddy bogs impede the process.
The Armed Forces deployed dogs at Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya where a landslide in the early hours of Dec 16 has claimed the lives of 24 people so far.
Eight rescue dogs from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police’s K-9 unit were given a break on Monday after working doggedly through difficult conditions at the site for days.
A man, whose father was one of the missing victims, arrived with three family members at the search and rescue command centre on Monday afternoon, the Star daily reported.
Soft ground and mud as deep as 16m are making it difficult for rescuers to carry out their work.
“The depth is the highest recorded so far because of the rain yesterday,” Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.
“We will dig until we reach the bottom and separate the excavated soil to another spot. I hope the effort will show results as yesterday we were a bit disappointed because despite our efforts we still failed to locate any missing victims,” he said.
High soil saturation and pressure from the accumulation of underground water beneath the campsite in Batang Kali had led to the deadly landslide, the Public Works Department said.
Initial investigations indicated that there were two slope failures at the location, which happened some 20 to 30 minutes apart.
“The first slope failure most likely occurred at the camping site. The failure caused the area at the foot of the slope to weaken, resulting in the occurrence of another larger collapse,” it said.
“Active underground water flow is detected in the area where the slope collapsed, especially in the campsite area.”
The area that collapsed is estimated to be 70m high, 120m wide and 330m long, with an estimated 450,000 cubic metres of rubble soil.
According to the department, there was no problem in the drainage system at the section 13 of road from the direction of Gohtong Jaya to Batang Kali, where the road shoulder collapsed. It said short-term repairs have been done to tension cracks lengthwise on the left lane leading to Batang Kali to prevent further collapse.
A detailed ground investigation would be carried out as soon as the search and rescue operations are completed.
Following the incident, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport executive chairman Nizar Jamaluddin said that all high-risk slope areas in the state are being checked during the rainy season.
“There are 239 slope area categorised as very high risk, 211 area as high risk, 642 areas as moderate risk, 777 areas as low risk and 1,562 locations as very low risk,” he said on Monday.
He also identified three “very critical” federal roads at risk of landslides: Jalan Tapah-Cameron Highland (route FT059); Jalan Baling Grik (route FT004 along the East-West Highway); and Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley (route FT185).
Datuk Seri Nizar said that sensors and rain gauges have been installed in critical locations, which will relay warnings to the department so that emergency action, including road closures, can be carried out.