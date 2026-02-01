Sea of colour as Malaysia’s Hindus mark Thaipusam with piercings and prayer

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

- A sea of colour lit up Malaysia’s landmark Batu Caves outside the capital on Feb 1, as hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees gathered to celebrate Thaipusam, one of the religion’s most revered festivals.

Thaipusam is marked with particular zest in multicultural Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation where ethnic Indians make up about 7 per cent of the 34 million population.

Many pilgrims pierced their bodies with ornate hooks and skewers, while others presented milk offerings to commemorate the day, according to Hindu mythology, when the goddess Parvathi gave her son Lord Murugan a powerful lance to fight evil demons.

The festival is also celebrated in India, Singapore and other areas with large Hindu Tamil communities.

Celebrations centred, as they have for more than a century, on the Batu Caves complex on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The site, home to a towering 43m Murugan statue – one of the world’s largest – is expected to draw 2.5 million visitors over the course of the celebrations, according to local news reports.

The 272 colourful steps leading to the temple, where rites are performed, drew crowds of visitors alongside worshippers.

Devotees bearing offerings such as milk pots or carrying elaborate kavadis walked barefoot up 272 steps to reach the temple.

Kavadis can weigh as much as 100kg and are typically affixed to a person’s body using sharp metal spikes dug into their flesh.

Those bearing the structures often gyrate to the beat provided by percussionists alongside religious chants and devotional folk songs.

“Today I came at 3am to the temple. I have been coming for Thaipusam for the past 30 years,” Mr S. Jeyasangar, 39, from Klang, Selangor, told AFP.

Ms Shema Nanthini, 26, from nearby Petaling Jaya, Selangor, said the festival holds deep personal meaning.

“Thaipusam is important to me because I have gone through so much, and I’m successful today because of Lord Muruga,” she told AFP.

“Every day I pray for a better future, so today I came to thank Lord Muruga,” Ms Shema said. AFP