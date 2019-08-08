Scuppered bid to change religious conversion law rocks PKR-held Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR - A scuppered attempt to amend Islamic laws so that minors can be converted unilaterally by either parent has rocked the Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led (PKR) Selangor government.

The legislative of Malaysia's richest state was scheduled to sit from July 29 to Aug 9, with the Bill to amend the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment to be tabled last week.

But Speaker Ng Suee Lim, from the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP), suddenly adjourned proceedings, with official sources saying there were deep divisions within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition over the controversial move.

Malaysia's ruling pact dominates the Selangor legislative with 50 out of 56 assemblymen. PKR has 21 seats and DAP 16. Parti Amanah Negara, largely made up of moderate Islamists, and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) provide eight and five lawmakers respectively.

Selangor is among a few of Malaysia's 13 states to require both parents to decide on their child's religion. The subject is highly-emotive in multi-religious Malaysia as custody battles between estranged parents of children converted into Islam are heard in Syariah Courts, where non-Muslims are widely acknowledged to be disadvantaged.

The Straits Times understands that DAP and some in both multiracial but Malay-led PKR and Amanah had baulked when the chief minister raised the amendment ahead of the assembly sitting and threatened to vote against the motion.

A senior aide to the chief minister told The Straits Times that the proposal was brought by the state religious authorities and backed by Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Salahuddin, who is revered by the Malay Muslim majority in his role as guardian of matters pertaining to their interests.

"Both sides claimed to have the numbers. The Speaker acted on his own but it is a blessing in disguise as we have avoided a split vote in PH. For now, the amendment is buried and the matter is settled," he said.

Related Story Malaysia's Islamist party PAS puts faith before integrity in choice of leaders

Related Story State-religion partnership benefits all

Related Story Postgrad course for returning Islamic studies graduates

Related Story Malaysia's most powerful Islamic body faces scrutiny

Four non-Muslim executive councillors - the term used for state level Cabinet ministers - had requested an audience with the Sultan prior to the assembly sitting, and were finally invited to the palace on Thursday (Aug 8) morning.

An official source told The Straits Times the ruler "said there is no need to rush the Bill and to seek the views of the public first".

The episode has sparked talk of attempts to oust Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, who is a staunch ally of PKR deputy president Azmin Ali. He succeeded Datuk Seri Azmin as chief minister after last year's general election, with the palace rebuffing another candidate proposed by party president Anwar Ibrahim.

Official sources in the party told The Straits Times that the genesis of the current imbroglio is the gay sex video scandal, in which Economic Affairs Minister Azmin has denied being one of two men in the footage which has been circulated since June.

Datuk Seri Anwar has also dismissed claims he masterminded the sabotage of his strongest rival to replace Dr Mahathir, who has promised to step down before the next election due in 2023.

Mr Amirudin alleged last month the person behind the sex videos was someone who suffered a similar "dark period 20 years ago", a thinly-veiled reference to sodomy charges that led to Mr Anwar being sacked as deputy premier in 1998.

The sources said that while the Selangor Menteri Besar apologised in private to the PKR president for making the comment, Mr Anwar's demand for a public apology has so far gone unheeded.

"The unilateral conversion Bill and lack of public apology has triggered the attacks," said a top PKR official from Selangor, which is the party's stronghold.

DAP's national leadership has also backed Mr Ng amid claims Mr Amirudin wants to replace the Speaker. But the Menteri Besar's aide said differences between the duo have been resolved and they have the support of DAP assemblymen.

Mr Ng, who is DAP Selangor vice chief, has also denied any rift and dismissed the notion of a no-confidence vote against the chief minister.

Mr Amirudin met state PH leaders on Thursday evening before a dinner event with Selangor PKR to be attended by Mr Azmin - the latest in a series of discussions since the sudden adjournment of the legislative assembly - in an attempt to draw a line under the saga.

All four parties affirmed their backing for Mr Amirudin's leadership after the meeting.

A leader aligned to Mr Anwar told The Straits Times that while the Sultan may be angered by PH's failure to approve the Islamic amendment, the Palace has not favoured the PKR president in the past, rebuffing repeated attempts to install his loyalists as chief minister.

"I don't think there can be a real move to oust Amirudin, at least not until Anwar becomes PM," he said.