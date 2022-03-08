Scuba divers help preserve historic Bangkok mansion

BANGKOK (AFP) - A 200-year-old Chinese mansion in Bangkok's heart is not an obvious place for a scuba school, but in a city relentlessly demolishing its architectural heritage the business is helping preserve the historic home.

Dive instructor Poosak Posayachinda's family has owned the traditional teak-walled So Heng Tai for eight generations, but it lives on thanks largely to his decision to convert it into a scuba academy.

The survival of the building, originally built as a home and office for the family business trading birds' nests with China, is a rare success story in a city that harbours little sentiment - or legal protections - for historic architectural gems.

"It's because people want to make more money - that's the bottom line," Bangkok-based American architect Bill Bensley told AFP.

The city's breakneck reinvention over recent years has seen gleaming malls and flashy condos fly up, and buildings like the art deco Scala movie theatre and 1920s British embassy come down.

Thai law only protects properties more than 100 years old and there is limited political enthusiasm for safeguarding old architecture at the expense of profitable development.