Scorpion spotted strolling along gap above passengers on Lion Air plane

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Passengers of Lion Air flight JT-293 were shocked by the appearance of a scorpion in the cabin of their plane taking them from Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Riau to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Thursday (Feb 14).

The incident was recorded by one of the passengers, who posted a video of it on a social media platform.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said on Friday (Feb 15) that the airline was still investigating the appearance of the venomous animal.

"Based on our observation of the video, it seems like a spider," he said as quoted by kompas.com. However, a photograph, which was also posted on YouTube, appeared to show a small scorpion locally known as kalajengking.

Mr Danang said that after receiving information about the discovery, airline ground staff comprehensively checked the cabin but found nothing.

"To assure the safety, security and convenience (of passengers) during the flight, the plane was properly examined to eliminate any possible pest threat," he added.

He said flight JT-293 had been well-prepared on Thursday before departing and the Boeing 737-800NG plane had passed thorough pre-flight checks and had been declared safe to fly.