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Schools in Malaysia told to step up measures as hot weather persists

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Institutions must ensure there is an adequate supply of clean drinking water and encourage students to bring their own water.

Institutions must ensure there is an adequate supply of clean drinking water and encourage students to bring their own water.

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PETALING JAYA - All educational institutions under the Malaysian Education Ministry have been instructed to expedite preparations and implement measures to cope with the hot weather when schools reopen after the Term 1 holidays next week.

The ministry said institutions must give special consideration to allowing students, teachers and staff to wear modest sportswear during hot weather, based on the needs and current situation at their respective institutions.

It added that these institutions must also ensure that the following measures are implemented:

  • Postponing all outdoor activities if temperatures exceed 35 deg C, and closely monitoring any activities that could expose students to the heat to ensure their health is not affected.

  • Institutions must also ensure there is an adequate supply of clean drinking water, encourage students to bring their own water, and remind them to drink enough to regulate their body temperature.

  • Students living in dormitories must be provided with drinking water if the situation is critical and there are no other available sources.

  • Institutions must also remain vigilant and work closely with nearby clinics and hospitals in case any complications arise among students due to the hot weather.

“All educational institutions under the Education Ministry must be aware of the current hot weather conditions in their respective areas and comply with the guidelines that have been set,” it said in a statement on March 25. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.