Scaffolding collapse at Malaysian highway construction site injures two

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two construction workers were injured after metal scaffolding of a highway that was under construction in Malaysia collapsed on Saturday (June 19).

The incident was reported along the Sungai Buloh - Kota Damansara stretch of the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur at 7.14pm.

Two Bangladeshi workers who were on duty underneath the 12 metre-tall construction site suffered light injuries, said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, in a report by Sinar Harian.

"The two victims were in their 20s and 40s," he said in the report.

Mr Norazam added that noone else was hurt.

Meanwhile, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas), a developer of the highway, confirmed the incident, saying the two workers were brought to the Sungai Buloh hospital for treatment.

"This incident did not involve other highway users or other members of the public because it occurred within an enclosed construction area," Prolintas said in a statement on Saturday.

It said a stop-work order at the construction site was issued immediately.

"The developer and main contractor involved will give their full cooperation to the relevant parties for any investigations.

"We will issue follow up statements on this incident from time to time," added Prolintas.