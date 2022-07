KUALA NERUS, TERENGGANU - One of the cabins at Mr Abdul Wahab Osman's beach chalet in Terengganu is at risk of disappearing into the sea.

In January, part of his Chalet Birra Patahomestay was destroyed by 10m high waves. He lost some of his land in the deluge, as strong waves swept away the sand at the stretch of beach just outside the east coast state's capital.