Satellite spots heart-shaped forest in Thailand’s Chiang Rai for Valentine’s Day

The forest serves as a “green heart” providing clean air for the remote Santitham village. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GISTDA/FACEBOOK
BANGKOK - The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) joined the Valentine’s Day excitement by releasing an aerial photo of a heart-shaped forest in Chiang Rai.

The photo was taken by the SPOT 6 satellite, which is 694km above the Earth and orbits in synchronicity with the Sun.

The heart-shaped dipterocarp forest is located in Chiang Rai’s Phaya Meng Rai district and is near Wat Doi Mon Pa Yang, also known as Wat Santitham.

Gistda spokesman Dr Siam Lawawirojwong said the forest serves as a “green heart” providing clean air for the remote Santitham village.

The forest is surrounded by paddy fields and cassava plantations. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

