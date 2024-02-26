Satellite images reveal floating barrier at mouth of disputed atoll in South China Sea

HONG KONG/MANILA – Satellite images of the hotly disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea show a new floating barrier across its entrance, near where Philippine ships and China coast guard vessels have had frequent run-ins.

One of the images taken by Maxar Technologies on Feb 22 and viewed by Reuters showed the barrier blocking the mouth of the shoal, where the Chinese coast guard last week claimed to have driven off a Philippine vessel “illegally intruding” into Beijing’s waters.

The Philippines, which last week deployed a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel to patrol the shoal and transport fuel to Filipino fishermen in the area, said that China’s claims were “inaccurate” and that Manila’s activities there were lawful.

China claims the Scarborough Shoal, although it is inside the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague said in 2016 that China’s claims had no legal basis – a decision Beijing has rejected.

That makes the atoll one of Asia’s most contested maritime features and a flashpoint for diplomatic flare-ups over sovereignty and fishing rights.

The satellite image bolsters a report and video distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Feb 25 showing two Chinese coast guard inflatable boats deploying floating barriers at the shoal’s entrance on Feb 22.

The PCG said that a China coast guard ship shadowed the BFAR vessel, “conducted blocking manoeuvres” about 1.3 nautical miles (2.4km) off the shoal, and closely approached it.

“We can assume that (the barrier) is intended for Philippine government vessels because they install it every time they monitor our presence within the BDM vicinity,” Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesman at the Philippine Coast Guard said, referring to Bajo de Masinloc, Manila’s name for the shoal.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Huangyan Dao, China’s name for the shoal, is “China’s inherent territory”.

“Recently, the Philippine side has taken a series of actions to violate China’s sovereignty” in the shoal’s waters, she said. “China has to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

Another satellite image showed what Maxar described as “possible Chinese interception of a BFAR vessel” at Scarborough Shoal.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) in annual ship commerce. Its territorial claims overlap with those of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.