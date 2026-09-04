Sarawak’s Serian district hits hazardous API reading of 518, above ‘emergency’ level

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Hazy conditions in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak, on Sept 1.

PETALING JAYA – The district of Serian in Malaysia’s Sarawak state recorded a hazardous air pollutant index (API) reading of 518 as at 10am on Sept 4, according to the Air Pollutant Index Management System.

Sarawak state secretary Zainudin Aman, who is also state disaster management chairman, previously said a haze emergency or disaster would be declared when API readings reached 500 and above.

Apart from Serian, state capital Kuching’s API reading of 310 has also been categorised as hazardous, followed closely by Samarahan (281) and Sri Aman (245), which showed very unhealthy levels.

A total of 10 areas across Malaysia recorded unhealthy API readings, namely Sandakan (152) and Kota Kinabalu (105) in Sabah; Sarikei (181), Sibu (177), Mukah (173), Samalaju (152), Bintulu (157) and ILP Miri (116) in Sarawak; and Johor’s Pasir Gudang (124) and Segamat (105).

API readings of between zero and 50 indicate good air quality, while those from 51 to 100 reflect moderate air quality. A reading of 101 to 200 is considered unhealthy, while 201 to 300 indicates very unhealthy air quality.

Readings above 300 are categorised as hazardous.

API data is released hourly based on readings from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK