Sarawak’s AirBorneo to take flight in January

KUCHING - Sarawak’s new state-owned airline AirBorneo is expected to start flying in January 2026 following the acquisition of MASwings Sdn Bhd.

State Transport Minister Lee Kim Shin said AirBorneo would commence operations with the existing rural air services (RAS) in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan once the takeover is completed by Dec 31.

He said two aircraft, an ATR 72-500 and a Twin Otter, will fly with AirBorneo’s logo and livery in January.

“We’ll change the livery of the remaining aircraft in phases over the next six months,” he told reporters after delivering his winding-up speech in the Sarawak legislative assembly on Dec 2.

Datuk Seri Lee said all existing MASwings staff will be absorbed by AirBorneo for a smooth transition.

“We want to ensure no disruption, so that the moment we take over, we can continue operating the RAS as usual,” he said.

He added that AirBorneo planned to expand its operations to regional routes, including Kuala Lumpur, by the end of 2026, depending on aircraft availability and regulatory approval.

In his speech earlier, Mr Lee said AirBorneo’s “Wings of Unity” logo was unveiled on Aug 21 with the tagline “Borneo for You”, reflecting Sarawak’s identity and vision to strengthen connectivity.

To an issue raised by assemblyman Joseph Chieng on AirBorneo’s plans for Sibu, Mr Lee said the airline will progressively enhance connectivity by strengthening Sibu’s links to major cities in Sarawak, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the planning included potential international routes, subject to market conditions and aircraft availability.

“AirBorneo is also committed to offering competitive airfares compared with existing airlines, ensuring that Sarawakians, including those travelling to and from Sibu, have access to affordable, reliable and improved air travel options,” he added.

Mr Lee also said Sarawak recorded 112,625 aircraft movements and 9.07 million passengers up to the third quarter of 2025, a 15 per cent increase from the same period in 2024.

He said Sarawak currently receives 51 weekly international flights and an average of 551 weekly domestic flights from other states.

International connectivity, he added, was strengthened with the recent launch of 9Air’s Haikou-Kuching scheduled charter service, while the Shenzhen-Kuching charter by Loong Air was scheduled to start soon.

“My ministry will continue to work closely with airlines and partner agencies to secure more direct international routes, enhancing Sarawak’s global connectivity and expanding economic opportunities for the state,” Mr Lee said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK