Sarawak to vote on Dec 18: Malaysia's Election Commission

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sarawakians will go to the ballot boxes to choose a new state government on Dec 18, Malaysia's Election Commission said on Wednesday (Nov 24).

Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said nomination day for the 12th Sarawak election would be on Dec 6, allowing for 12 days of campaigning.

At a press conference in Kuching on Wednesday, Mr Abdul Ghani also announced that early voting for the state polls will be held on Dec 14.

The Sarawak Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Nov 3 following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's consent to lift the statewide emergency on the same day, paving the way for the state election to be held within 60 days.

The story is developing.