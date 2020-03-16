Sarawak to impose two-week stay-home order from Wednesday for everyone entering the state

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sarawak will impose a two-week stay-home order from Wednesday (March 18) on everyone entering the state as part of measures to prevent the escalation of the coronavirus epidemic, Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said on Monday.

This comes after the state recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 34.

"All visitors, foreign and domestic, coming into Sarawak and returning Sarawakians will be issued with a 14-day stay home notice. This includes Sarawak residents and long-term and short-term pass holders.

"The relevant agencies will monitor the stay home notice holders through random visits, phone calls and modern technology applications," Datuk Abang Johari said.

He said exemptions will be given by the state Health Department only to those required to travel under special circumstances, such as official and business duties.

Mr Abang Johari also announced that all kindergartens, childcare centres and tahfiz schools in Sarawak are to close for two weeks, effective Tuesday.

Institutions of higher learning are instructed to defer their new academic session by two weeks, also effective Tuesday.

In addition, all schools are advised to extend their school holidays for another week until March 29, the Chief Minister said.

All public sports facilities, including swimming pools, stadiums and gyms are to be closed, effective Tuesday, until further notice.

Mr Abang Johari also said all state government functions involving more than 50 people will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

"Any public functions involving more than 50 persons are strongly advised to be postponed or cancelled until further notice.

"Everyone is advised to practise the highest standard of personal hygiene and to strictly practise social distancing," he said.

Of the 34 positive cases, 16 are hospitalised in the Sarawak General Hospital, seven in Sibu Hospital, 10 in Miri Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

Another 186 cases are awaiting lab results.