Sarawak set to vote in December, with opposition facing bleak prospects

With no sign so far of a Covid-19 spike from last week's Melaka polls, Sarawak is set to go ahead with its election in mid-December as the ruling state coalition looks to capitalise on the tabling of a Bill to restore the status of the eastern Malaysian state and neighbouring Sabah.

The Election Commission meets tomorrow to decide a date, but all signs are that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is keen to hold the vote as soon as possible. The coalition even predicts a repeat of Melaka's wipe-out for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

"I don't give PKR any chance in this upcoming state election... I may sound arrogant but looking at the present leadership of PKR Sarawak, I think they will not even secure a single seat," Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Abdul Karim Hamzah said last week.

The PBB is the lynchpin of the GPS coalition, which has enjoyed a two-thirds supermajority in the legislature of Malaysia's largest state for over three decades.

Analysts attribute the pact's success to its handouts for rural voters, while blaming the federal government for the poor state of development in densely forested north-west Borneo.

The lightning rod behind this sentiment is the Malaysia Agreement 1963, or MA63, which brought together states in the peninsula then known as Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore - before the 1965 split - to form the country. It provided for autonomy in certain areas such as immigration, education and use of natural resources for the East Malaysian states.

But Sabah and Sarawak have in recent years stepped up their bitter complaints of perceived unfairness, tracing it back to a 1976 amendment of the federal Constitution that removed the distinction between the western and eastern states.

"Developmental politics is just as crucial in Sarawak as the rest of Malaysia, or even more so. While handouts work for the rural poor, policy or legislative measures will be trotted out as proof of the government's effectiveness to urban and progressive voters," Singapore Institute of International Affairs' East Malaysia-based fellow Oh Ei Sun told The Straits Times.

After several delays, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government finally tabled a Bill on Nov 3 to make constitutional amendments to restore the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia. A two-thirds majority is required to amend the federal Constitution.

Although the move is largely symbolic, GPS is likely to talk up its success in forcing the issue at the polls.

De facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Wan Jaafar is from PBB and has been at the forefront of the move, alongside Parti Bersatu Sabah president Maximus Ongkili, the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

A ruling party official told ST that "it is unlikely they can wrap it up before the Sarawak polls".

Nonetheless, this offers GPS a carrot with which to woo voters, with the implied threat that the amendment could be scuppered if support for the ruling parties ebbs.

In 2016, GPS won 72 of the 82 assembly seats, with Pakatan Harapan (PH), led by PKR, taking the other 10 - out of which only three were won by PKR. The party's presence in Sarawak was further affected after the defections in February last year that also toppled the PH federal government.

In Melaka, despite PKR president Anwar engineering defections which resulted in the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government, the latter won 21 seats while PH took just five - with none won by PKR which lost all the 11 seats it contested.

Sarawak was put under an emergency after its state assembly's term ended in June when Malaysia was still deep in the throes of its deadliest Covid-19 wave.

When this was lifted last month, speculation was rife that a ballot could be held at the same time as the Nov 20 Melaka vote or immediately after.

By law, polls must be held within 60 days of the assembly's dissolution, or early January in this case.

However, the Ismail administration - of which GPS is a component - has been wary of the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases, like what happened after the September 2020 election in Sabah.

Strict rules barred most physical campaigning in the Melaka polls but the Election Commission has promised some relaxation in Sarawak's case, as it is less densely populated.