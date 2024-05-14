Sarawak secondary schools to teach maths and science subjects in English from 2026

KUCHING - Secondary schools in Sarawak will teach maths and science subjects using English as the medium of instruction beginning 2026, said state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Roland Sagah.

The subjects – mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics and additional mathematics – are currently taught in Malay.

Datuk Seri Sagah said the Education Ministry had agreed these subjects would be taught in English, and this was one of several pivotal points agreed to by the ministry in the devolution of education powers to Sarawak.

“Guided by our Attorney-General’s Chambers, my ministry and the Education Ministry are in the process of formalising these agreed-upon points into circulars and regulations to ensure their adherence and continuity in the future,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak assembly sitting on May 13.

The move to use English as a medium of instruction would mark an extension of Sarawak’s Dual Language Programme (DLP) in primary schools to its secondary schools.

English is currently used to teach science and mathematics in primary schools under the DLP. The programme was implemented in 2020 with Year One pupils, those in the first year of Malaysia’s six-year primary education system.

Mr Sagah noted that 2026 will be the year when the first cohort of primary school students learning science and maths in English would enter secondary school.

He said that his ministry was in the process of planning standardised assessments for Year Six pupils, which will begin from 2025, and Form Three students from 2028.

This will replace the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) or Primary School Achievement Test – a national examination for Year 6 pupils – and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) or Form 3 Assessment examination.

Both national examinations have been scrapped by the Education Ministry in favour of school-based assessments.

“Our planned assessments will only involve the subjects of English as well as mathematics and science, which are taught in English under our DLP ... The first cohort of 2020 will sit the assessment in 2025.

“To ensure the quality and standard of the assessment, my ministry is now in discussions with an international accredited assessment provider, due to be concluded soon,” said Mr Sagah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK