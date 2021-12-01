Sarawak polls could be make-or-break time for Anwar

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim can ill afford another setback at the Dec 18 Sarawak state polls following the crushing defeat suffered by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the Nov 20 Melaka election.

After PH won just five of the 28 seats - a third of its haul in 2018 - in the Melaka state assembly, several prominent figures in the coalition have called on Datuk Seri Anwar to step aside and for PH to consider other candidates for prime minister in the run-up to the next general election.