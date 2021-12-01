Asian Insider

Sarawak polls could be make-or-break time for Anwar

Opposition leader already faces calls to step down over poor showing in Melaka election

Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim can ill afford another setback at the Dec 18 Sarawak state polls following the crushing defeat suffered by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the Nov 20 Melaka election.

After PH won just five of the 28 seats - a third of its haul in 2018 - in the Melaka state assembly, several prominent figures in the coalition have called on Datuk Seri Anwar to step aside and for PH to consider other candidates for prime minister in the run-up to the next general election.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 01, 2021, with the headline 'Sarawak polls could be make-or-break time for Anwar'. Subscribe
Topics: 