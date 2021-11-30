Sarawak polls could be make-or-break time for Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can ill-afford another setback at the Dec 18 Sarawak state polls following the crushing defeat suffered by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the poll in Melaka on Nov 20.

After PH won just five of the 28 seats - just a third of its haul in 2018 - in the Melaka state assembly, several prominent figures in the coalition have openly called on Mr Anwar to step aside and for PH to consider other candidates for prime minister in the run up to the next general election.