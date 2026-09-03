Sarawak launches 3-day cloud seeding to fill dams, tackle haze

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KUCHING – Sarawak launched a three-day cloud seeding operation on Sept 3 to boost declining water levels at key hydroelectric dams and mitigate worsening haze conditions ahead of an expected dry spell in October.

The first day of the operation targeted the state’s major hydroelectric dams – Batang Ai in the Sri Aman division, and the Bakun and Murum dams in the north. The remaining two days will cover 13 critical water catchment areas in the Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit and Limbang divisions.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Douglas Uggah Embas said the proactive measures aim to replenish reservoirs before severe dry weather sets in.

“October might be hotter and drier. We want to increase the water levels as much as possible while we still can,” Uggah told reporters at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Kuching, where he witnessed a C-130 aircraft take off for the mission.

Uggah, who chairs the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), noted that while water levels at several reservoirs are lower than usual, the situation remains under control. Utility company Sarawak Energy continues to monitor reservoir levels closely. Beyond securing water supplies, the rain is expected to clear airborne pollutants and alleviate haze.

The operation – the third conducted in Sarawak in 2026 following similar exercises in May and June – involves an RMAF C-130 carrying four steel tanks filled with 7,200 litres of salt solution.

Meteorologist Mohd Ridzuan Adam explained that crews target towering cumulus clouds between 1,500m and 2,130m high. Salt water is sprayed directly into moisture-rich formations, typically inducing rain within one to three hours. However, prevailing weak south-westerly winds can delay the process.

“We cannot guarantee rain immediately after seeding, but we will continue operations whenever suitable cloud formations are identified,” Ridzuan said, noting that seeding is not possible with clear skies or dry clouds.

With air quality deteriorating, the SDMC urged the public – particularly children, the elderly and vulnerable individuals – to take precautionary health measures. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK