Sarawak in talks to export power to Borneo, Singapore

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Malaysian state Utility and Telecommunication Minister Julaihi Narawi (right) chatting with his deputy Liwan Lagang.

KUCHING - Sarawak plans to export more power to neighbouring countries as part of efforts to realise the Borneo Power Grid and Asean Power Grid, said Malaysian state Utility and Telecommunication Minister Julaihi Narawi.

He said Sarawak was targeting to export at least 30 megawatt to Brunei, which was currently at the consultation and feasibility stage.

He said Sarawak also planned to export one gigawatt of power to Singapore after receiving conditional approval from the republic’s Energy Market Authority on Oct 17, 2025.

“This approval recognises the project’s feasibility and readiness to move to the next phase of development.

“Commercial discussions and technical developments have commenced following approvals from Malaysia’s National Security Council in December and Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority in February,” he told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly in his winding-up speech on May 18.

He also said there were early discussions on exporting one gigawatt of power to Malaysia.

He said Sarawak began exporting 30 megawatt of power to Sabah on Dec 13, 2025, besides 100 megawatt to West Kalimantan since 2016.

“Cross-border power exports will position Sarawak as the Battery of Asean,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK