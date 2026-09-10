Sarawak helicopter crash: Preliminary report expected in early October

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According to Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, the helicopter had a certificate or airworthiness valid until August 2027.

KUALA LUMPUR – A preliminary report on the fatal Flying Doctor Service helicopter crash in Sarawak is expected within 30 days of the accident, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia chief executive officer Captain Norazman Mahmud said on Sept 10.

He added that this was the standard timeframe for releasing a preliminary report under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“If you follow Annex 13, the preliminary report will come 30 days after the accident. The full report will come one year after the accident,” he said during the Malaysia Aviation Safety Seminar 2026.

This means the preliminary report on the crash, which occurred on Sept 8, is expected by October .

The helicopter crashed near Long Lellang in Sarawak while carrying out a health mission, killing all five people on board.

Norazman stressed that any findings on the cause of the accident must come from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau following a thorough examination of the evidence.

“The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is responsible for establishing the circumstances, contributing factors and cause of the accident.

“Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is providing the investigation bureau with its full cooperation and all relevant records,” he said, adding that it would be premature at this stage to speculate on the cause of the crash.

According to the aviation authority, the helicopter involved had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness until Aug 4, 2027. The aircraft’s Certificate of Registration is valid until July 28, 2029.

Norazman said Layang Layang Aerospace had taken the precautionary step of immediately grounding its fleet of BO105 helicopters following the accident.

The operator also grounded other aircraft equipped with Rolls-Royce 250 series engines in its fleet.

“I wish to stress that this grounding is a precautionary safety measure taken by the operator. It should not be interpreted as an indication that the engine or any other particular component caused the accident,” said Norazman .

He also addressed concerns over the age of the helicopter.

“From an airworthiness perspective, age alone is not a determining factor, provided the aircraft is properly maintained in accordance with its approved maintenance programme and continues to meet all applicable airworthiness requirements,” he said.

He said the aviation authority was monitoring Layang Layang Aerospace’s grounding and inspection programme.

The authority is also verifying all relevant regulatory records involving the aircraft, operator and pilot. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK