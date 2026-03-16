Sarawak aims for five million tourists in 2026, after falling short by 20,000 in 2025

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The Sarawak tour is expected to feature a new water show titled Legend Of The Sea.

KUCHING – Sarawak is hopeful of achieving its target of five million visitors in 2026 after falling just short in 2025.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak missed the mark by about 20,000 visitors in 2025.

“If we could have added one or two more days last year, we would have reached the elusive five million figure.

“God willing, this year we should be able to hit the target in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026,” he told a press conference announcing the Great British Circus’ return to Sarawak on March 16.

Datuk Seri Abdul Karim said Sarawak’s visitor arrivals had improved year on year as the state continued to attract international events and tourists.

He said the ministry supported 305 events in 2025, with a similar number planned for this year, including the Great British Circus.

“The return of the circus to multiple locations within the state is a testament to Sarawak being a destination hub for art and entertainment, with various international productions having held performances or events within the past year.

“And for this year we have something on almost every week,” he added.

Circus director Kiril Kirilov said the Sarawak tour will feature a new water show titled Legend Of The Sea.

“This will be a special show involving sea creatures, pirates and a story about a pearl which disappeared.

“It’s a great family event and it’s for everyone from all ages,” he said.

The circus, which was last here in 2024, will perform at Dataran Perayaan in Kuching from March 20 to April 26, before touring to Sibu, Miri and Bintulu. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK